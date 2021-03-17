Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 195.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 142.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

