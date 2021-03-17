Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 293.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 226.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 117,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 81,782 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 288.1% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 130,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 96,693 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 278.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 216,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 159,168 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 160.3% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 937,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,588,000 after buying an additional 577,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

