Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Up 50.4% in February

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 11th total of 243,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 91,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 242,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

