M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of M.D.C. worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $623,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,277 shares of company stock worth $8,759,972. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

