LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $134.05 on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.40. The company has a market capitalization of $338.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.82.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.