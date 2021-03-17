Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to announce $110.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.30 million. Luminex reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $479.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LMNX opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. Luminex has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.