LTO Network Market Cap Hits $150.79 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $150.79 million and $26.81 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.00649644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00035105 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,254,047 coins and its circulating supply is 275,526,629 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

