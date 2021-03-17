LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760,521 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $403,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 563.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.