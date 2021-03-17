LPL Financial LLC Has $179.17 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $179,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,424,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

