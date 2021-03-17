LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $196,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.33. 806,875 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

