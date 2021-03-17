LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,030,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,061,124 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50.

