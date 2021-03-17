LPL Financial LLC Acquires 41,548 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $142,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.27.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $520.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $538.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

