Lorrie M. Norrington Acquires 6,200 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ASAN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,518. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $10,598,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

