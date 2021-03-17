Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.
LOMA stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $714.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.50.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ãa Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
