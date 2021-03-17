Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

LOMA stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $714.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

