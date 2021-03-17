Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.
NYSE LOMA opened at $5.99 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ãa Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
