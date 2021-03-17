loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LDI. Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

LDI opened at $22.25 on Monday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.