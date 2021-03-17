loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LDI. Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

LDI opened at $22.25 on Monday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

