Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 36.2% in February

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 11th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 6,536,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,675. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.