Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65. Lixiang Education has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

About Lixiang Education

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School.

