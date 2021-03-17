Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.10

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 4490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

