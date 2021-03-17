LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report sales of $232.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $233.60 million. LivaNova posted sales of $242.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,192,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LivaNova by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137,265 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 136,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. The company had a trading volume of 229,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,794. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.80.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.