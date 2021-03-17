LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 11th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of LMGHF remained flat at $$6.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Link Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe. The company offers mobile messaging and digital services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

