Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,168 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of Linde worth $70,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.54. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.