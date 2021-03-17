LHT Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. LHT has a total market cap of $190,193.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006216 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

