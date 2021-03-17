Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.