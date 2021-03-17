Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) VP Sells $158,551.04 in Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 191,384 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

LXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

