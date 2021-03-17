Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 10,895 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $278,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.16, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $14,917,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

