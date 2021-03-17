Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post $147.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.50 million and the highest is $150.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million.

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $5,550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $14,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $80,252,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $848,000.

Leslie’s stock remained flat at $$22.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,888. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 54.60. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

