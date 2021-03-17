Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.05.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

