Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $105.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMND. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,213,893 shares of company stock valued at $182,847,185.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lemonade by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

LMND traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. 2,618,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

