LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LCNB were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LCNB by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of LCNB by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LCNB by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in LCNB by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LCNB by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.