Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,353 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

