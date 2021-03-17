Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 197.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 429.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.63 and a 200-day moving average of $416.39.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,422 shares of company stock valued at $144,810,308. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

