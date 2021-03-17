Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 433.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.48.

ORLY opened at $483.92 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.47. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

