Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -146.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

