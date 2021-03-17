Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 226,251 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 712.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

