Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s stock price shot up 6% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $77.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Las Vegas Sands traded as high as $66.23 and last traded at $66.20. 7,511,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 7,682,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

