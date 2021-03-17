Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

LVS stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after acquiring an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

