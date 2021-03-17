Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,633. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.35.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.