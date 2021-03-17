Larry David Goldberg Sells 4,000 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Larry David Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $120,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $251,836.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.35.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.
