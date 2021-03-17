Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $143.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

