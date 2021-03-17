Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSEA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

