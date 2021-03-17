Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

