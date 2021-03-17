L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $81.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

LB stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in L Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

