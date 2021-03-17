Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of KUASF opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Beijing Kuaishou Technology Ltd. operates a platform for recording and sharing short videos worldwide. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

