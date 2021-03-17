Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 6,239 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

