Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 10,431 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

