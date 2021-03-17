Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MetLife by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,825 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 2,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,016,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after acquiring an additional 968,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

