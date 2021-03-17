Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.