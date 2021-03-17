Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Nordstrom worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 99,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Nordstrom by 12.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JWN opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JWN. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.