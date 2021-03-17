Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $185.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

